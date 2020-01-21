Home

Jeffrey Jones


1960 - 2020
Jeffrey Jones Obituary
GASTONIA- Jeffrey Scott Jones, 59, of Gastonia passed away January 14, 2020 at home. He was born June 30, 1960 in Gaston County, a son of Patty McLaud Jones of Cramerton and the late Harrill Love Jones.

Jeff graduated from Ashbrook High School in 1978. After graduation, Jeff went to work for his dad Harrill Jones, Inc. which later became RTJJ, Inc. Jeff was part owner of RTJJ, Inc. Jeff enjoyed getting out on his motor cycle and riding, playing his drums and guitar, and loved going to the beach. He was a very humble and kind and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a family man. Jeff loved his family very much and they loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Patty M. Jones; brothers, Edward David Jones (Donna) of Easley, SC, Rick Jones (Cathy), and Todd Jones (Dawn) of Gastonia; the love of his life, Kim Rabassi of Bessemer City; aunt, Brenda Wellman Jones; nephews, Phillip, Daulton, Matt, Tucker, and Brody Jones; niece, Tiffany Erin Roper; and cousins, Penelope Stroupe, and Susan Jordan. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by uncle, David Stephen Jones; and cousin, Stephen Jones.

A graveside service will be held at a later date which will be assisted by Pastor Dickie Spargo from Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Jones family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
