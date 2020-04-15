|
|
GASTONIA - Jeffery Todd Keeter, 54, of Gastonia, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was born in Richmond, Virginia son of Mary Jane Deese Keeter and the late Nathan Yates Keeter.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his life partner John Boseman; children Thomas Daniel Brown (Treasure), Megan Keeter Sideikas (Paul), and Corey Todd Keeter; granddaughter Estelle Ann Sideikas; mother of his children Ellen Brown Keeter; siblings Donna Keeter Greene and Jimmy, Barry, and Dale Harper; and a nephew Brian Greene (Megan).
A private family burial will take place on Thursday at HIllcrest Gardens Cemetery.
Jeff's body will lie in state for visitors at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The family will gather at the home of Jeff's sister Donna Greene Thursday afternoon around 3:30 at 344 Oak Grove Park Road in Dallas.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020