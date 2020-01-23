|
|
BELMONT - Jeffrey Scott Kiser passed away January 18, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1962 in Gaston County, a son of the late Robert Phillip Kiser and Faith Hansil Kiser.
"Jeff" was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, especially Harley-Davidson. He loved spending time building and then riding his own bike. Jeff also enjoyed taking things apart and fixing things around the home. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jeff had an especially close bond with his son, Tyler. Also, Jeff was a proud grandfather who always had a smile on his face. Many days he and his grandson, Bradley, went for bike rides and walks, practiced T-ball in the backyard and caught crickets and bugs for Bradley's pet frog. Jeff also loved animals and adored his two dogs, Rosey and Macy and his two cats, Neko and China.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly Hunt Kiser; son, Marvin "Tyler" McElwaine (April); grandson, Bradley Thomas McElwaine; brothers, Robert Kiser (Marie), Richard Kiser (Sarah) and sister, Hope Kiser (Susan Pierson) of Durham, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm in Founders Chapel at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia, NC, with Pastor Trent Rankin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CaroMont Cancer Center, 2525 Court Dr., Gastonia, NC 28054 "In Honor of Jeffrey Kiser" or to the Gaston County Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Kiser family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020