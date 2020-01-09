|
DALLAS - Jeffrey Lance Weathers, 65, of Dallas, NC, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Robin Johnson House.
He was born September 13, 1954 in Sacramento County, CA, son of the late Robert Amber Weathers and Elouise Walker Weathers.
Jeffrey was a loving husband and father. He loved fly fishing, camping and gardening, but most of all he loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Weathers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sheila Brimer Weathers; son, Bucky Weathers and wife Christy; daughter, Christen Robinson; brother, Gary Weathers and wife Marcia; and grandchildren, Trenton Weathers, Jantzen Weathers, Jacob Weathers and Michael Weathers.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Johnny Yarboro will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC, 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020