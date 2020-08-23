DALLAS- Jennifer Dawn Gregory Beer, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday August 21, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, daughter of Steve Gregory and the late Sandra Johnson Gregory. She graduated from Bessemer City High School, Gaston College and Gardner Webb University. She worked in the mental health field for many years. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Stanley. She was a major volunteer for Relay For Life
. She started the "Salon Day" in Gastonia for cancer survivors. She worked with Kim Beverly to speak with others about cancer and encouragement. She started a Facebook Blog called Jennifer's Journey to help encourage those with cancer. She had a smile that was contagious and brought people to her. She fought for 13 years as a 3 time cancer survivor against Breast Cancer, Brain Cancer and Uterine Cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years VJ Beer, children Savannah Beer and fiancé Brian, Katlyn Williams and husband Aaron and Casey Beer, father Steve Gregory, brother Andy Gregory and wife Joanie, sister Joy Baker, nephew Caleb Gregory and niece Chloe Gregory and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Beer will be held 2:00pm Tuesday August 25, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church in Stanley, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Relay For Life
of Gaston County.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Beer family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com