Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Founders Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer McBee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer McBee


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer McBee Obituary
LOWELL - Jennifer Huntsinger McBee, 52, of Lowell passed away October 20, 2019. She was born June 17, 1967 in Elwood, Indiana a daughter of Dan Lee Huntsinger and the late Winonna Lathonne Crain Huntsinger.

Jennifer was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. She loved photography, crafting and advocating for dyslexia and for her children. Jennifer received a bachelor's degree in English from UNC-Charlotte and worked as a business analyst for the City of Charlotte for 16 years.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 30 years, James Bruce McBee, Jr.; father, Dan Huntsinger and step-mother, Vera; children, Jessica, Zachary, and Joseph McBee; brother, Christopher Huntsinger and wife, Angie; step-brother, Davin Lammey of Hernando, MS; step-sister, Kara Faust and husband, Keith; sister-in-law, Ann McBee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and SPECIAL friends.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A memorial service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McBee family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now