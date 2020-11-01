Martha Jeanette "Jenny" Smith Frazier, 84, of Belmont, met Jesus face to face on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Gaston County, the daughter of John B. and Grace Hoyle Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years William "Bill" Evans Frazier as well as her grandmother that raised her Minnie Smith and her brothers and sisters Vernon, Myril, Loretta, Frances and Sheryl. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Joe Frazier and his wife Lorri and Bob Frazier and his wife Tina; grandchildren Kathy Jo Frazier-Tooley, Wendy Frazier Moore and her husband Vince, and Matthew Frazier; as well as eight great grandchildren. The family will greet guests from 10 until 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held immediately following at 11:00 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.