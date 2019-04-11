Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Northside Community Church
109 East Fields St.
Dallas, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Camp


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeremy Camp Obituary
Jeremy Cain Camp died unexpectedly on April 7th, 2019 at the age of 42.

Cain was born on July 11th, 1976. He is survived by his Mother and Father Linda and Ronnie Caldwell; Sisters Angelia Taylor and Kimberly Carpenter; Brothers Jeff Caldwell, Danny Camp, Richard Camp, Clifford (BoBo) Camp; nine nieces and nephews as well as 17 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father Maynard Camp and Brother Tommy Dean Camp

A memorial is scheduled for April 20th, 2019 4pm at Northside Community Church 109 East Fields St. Dallas NC, 28034, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cain's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northside Community Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.