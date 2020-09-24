August 11, 1971- September 19, 2020



CRAMERTON - Jeremy Kristian Crouse, 49, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. Jeremy was born August 11, 1971 in Gastonia, NC to Terry Calvin Crouse and Shelia Rae Benson Pendleton. He was a 1989graduate of Ashbrook High School and attended Gaston College.An accomplished mechanic, Jeremy loved buying cars and fixing them up to sell. He was also an avid music lover, and aride in one of his cars was never complete without testing the limits of its speed and its speakers. His love for cars includedauto racing, and if a NASCAR race was on, you could find Jeremy cheering on his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon.



Jeremy was also a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who enjoyed playing and watching golf and is remembered as loyal, fun-loving friend,son, and brother to those who knew and loved him.



Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Elene Self Crouse of Belmont, NC, Zelma Deaton Hendrix of Gastonia, and George L. Benson of Bessemer City, NC.



In addition to his father and mother, Jeremy is survived by his stepfather, Duane Pendleton; brother, Seth Pendleton andwife Meredith, and niece Coraleigh Pendleton, all of Gastonia; grandfather Gaither Calvin Crouse of Belmont; aunts PennyCrouse Armstrong and husband Rodger of Maggie Valley, NC and Gloria Putman and husband Danny of Lake Wylie, SC;and cousins Hailey Stacy and husband Tommy and Julia Ratchford, all of Gastonia, and Charlie E. Faires of Asheville, NC.



A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd.,Gastonia, NC 28054



