GASTONIA, NC- Jerry Barton Rankin, 83, of Gastonia passed away October 10, 2019. She was born December 30, 1935 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Thomas Robert Barton and Irene Johnson Barton.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Gastonia and worked as a payroll clerk at Firestone Textiles, executive secretary for James Atkins who served as editor of the Gaston Gazette, and then worked as a bookkeeper for L.S. Rankin and Sons Oil Company. She was born into Loray Baptist Church and was a long time member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors of Jerry include her sons, Lawrence Barton Rankin and Robert Hand Rankin, Jr. both of Gastonia; brother, Bobby Barton and wife, Kathy of Gastonia; sisters, Becky Seng and husband, Bob of Greer, SC, Joyce Laws and Tommy Sue Atkinson and husband, Dean of Gastonia; grandchildren, Sadie Eloise Rankin of Milford, CT, Statia Lucas Rankin of Cleveland, OH, and Skipper Rankin of Cheshire, CT as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Robert Hand Rankin.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 1:30 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 3:00 pm with Reverend David Christy officiating. Committal will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rankin family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019