Jerry Jackson Bostic, 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Jake Quincy Bostic and Ruth Garner Bostic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Blanchard. Mr. Bostic earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Belmont Abbey College, where he was a member of the rifle team and was selected to compete for the National Olympic Team; a Master of Arts in History and an Ed.S in Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University; and advanced studies from UNCC and UNC-Chapel Hill. Mr. Bostic retired from Gaston County Schools after 44 years of dedicated service. During his tenure with Gaston County, he worked as an educator, curriculum director and administrator. Mr. Bostic served on numerous boards; including, the Kings Gate Wyndham Board of Directors, Williamsburg, VA; the Lake Lure Wyndham Board of Directors at Fairfield Mountains; the North Carolina Council for the Social Studies; and Look Up Gaston; He was a member of the National Association of Educators; the North Carolina Association of Educators; the Charlotte History Consortium; the Gaston Economic Development Council; the Law Education Advisory; the Women's Education Council; and the Gaston County Dropout and Drugs Task Force. He was a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church, Gastonia.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Peggy Coggins Bostic; his children, Jeff Bostic (Cristi), Kimberly Bostic and Tami Norris (Jason) and his grandchildren, Morgan Bostic, Taylor Bostic, Wesley Norris, Spencer Norris and Chandler Norris.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Bostic will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E Ozark Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054. Pastor Ronnie Bowers will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the church. Memorials may be made to the by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Flint Grove Baptist Church.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Bostic family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020