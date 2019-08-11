|
CLOVER - Jerry DeWayne Bratcher, 59, passed away on August 7, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Jack Bratcher and the late Rena Simmons Bratcher. Jerry was a member of Mount Holly Church of God and loved his grandchildren. He worked for Samaritan's Purse for 14
years.
In addition to his father, Jerry is survived by his wife, Jan Wilson Bratcher; stepmother, Rebecca Bratcher; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Stephanie Bratcher, Jordan and Tiana Bratcher, Jonathan and Amanda Bratcher; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Buddy Taylor; brothers, Joey Bratcher, Bryan Bratcher; and grandchildren, Titus, Delilah, Jacob, Jackson, Julia, and Apollo.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 7:30 P.M., at Mount Holly Church of God. Visitation: 6:00 - 7:30 P.M. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mount Holly Church of God, PO Box 716, Mt. Holly, NC 28120 or Samaritan's Purse, 7100 Forest Point Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019