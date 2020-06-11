GASTONIA - Jerry Lee Broome, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Robert W. "Bob" Broome and Lillie Mae Thomas Broome. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, David Crews. Mr. Broome was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Spencer Mountain Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Louise Simms Broome; his children, Scott Broome (Debbie) and Donna Crews (Keith); his grandson, Rev. Mark Crews (Christina); and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Broome will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12. 2020 at Spencer Mountain Baptist Church, 135 Lowell-Spencer Mountain Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm on Friday at the church.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Broome family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.