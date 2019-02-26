Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church
503 N. Main Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church
503 N. Main Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Boulevard
Salisbury, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Byers


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Byers Obituary
STANLEY - Jerry Franklin "JB" Byers, the son of the late Louis and Leacie Hovis Byers,was born on December 31, 1943 in Gaston County, North Carolina.

On February 20, 2019, Jerry won the race and departed his life at Carolinas Medical Center, Pineville, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Leacie Byers; sisters: Maxine Costner, Dorothy Byers, Sherry-Ann Byers and Leola Lewis; one brother: Nathaniel Byers.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Elizabeth H. Byers; two daughters: Nicole Byers and Misty Byers of Stanley, NC; two brothers: Cecil (MeSherry) Byers of Charlotte, NC and Lewis (Darlene) Byers of Gastonia,NC; one sister: Bonnita Byers of Gastonia, NC; two grandchildren: Brionna Greene and Zackius Lynch of Stanley, NC and a host of many other relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 503 N. Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012. Visitation will be 10 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now