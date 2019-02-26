|
STANLEY - Jerry Franklin "JB" Byers, the son of the late Louis and Leacie Hovis Byers,was born on December 31, 1943 in Gaston County, North Carolina.
On February 20, 2019, Jerry won the race and departed his life at Carolinas Medical Center, Pineville, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Leacie Byers; sisters: Maxine Costner, Dorothy Byers, Sherry-Ann Byers and Leola Lewis; one brother: Nathaniel Byers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Elizabeth H. Byers; two daughters: Nicole Byers and Misty Byers of Stanley, NC; two brothers: Cecil (MeSherry) Byers of Charlotte, NC and Lewis (Darlene) Byers of Gastonia,NC; one sister: Bonnita Byers of Gastonia, NC; two grandchildren: Brionna Greene and Zackius Lynch of Stanley, NC and a host of many other relatives and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 503 N. Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012. Visitation will be 10 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019