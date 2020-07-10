1/1
Jerry Canipe
GASTONIA - Jerry Franklin Canipe passed away on Tuesday night, July 7, 2020.

He is preceded in death just 37 days ago by his wife of 65 years, Madeline Watts Canipe. His parents, Edward Guy Lester and Edna Ethel Lenore Canipe.

His sisters Mildred Church, Helen Abee, Betty Ferguson, Dottie Beveridge, Linda Stout and his brother Kenneth Canipe. Half-brothers Carrol Kanipe, Jack Kanipe and half-sister Margaret Van Landingham.

He is survived by his children Jerrianne Canipe Pyles and husband Ed, Sharon Canipe Lynch and husband Tommy, son David Canipe and wife Kelly; grandchildren-Elizabeth Pyles Sawyer (Blake), Kaity Pyles Motes (Josh), Jeremy Pyles, Meredith Pyles Ramsey (Austin), Josh Beck (Ashton), Mandi Beck, Austin Beck, Will Canipe, Madeline Canipe, Ben Lynch (Nancy-Kerr), Jeremy Lynch, Samantha Lynch Barnes (DJ). Great grandchildren-Finley Motes, Wright Motes, Scout Motes, Braxton Beck, Brooks Beck, Landon Barnes, Macy Barnes, Emery Barnes. Sisters-Shirley Carter, Beverly Cloer and Elaine Canipe and many nieces and nephews. Also, his "Little Doggie" Franklin.

Jerry was the General Manager for Uniroyal Chemicals until his retirement in 1994. He was a faithful member of Maylo United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and graduated from King's Business College.

Jerry loved God, his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a strong Christian example to everyone he met. He and Madeline left a strong legacy of love for God and their family.

A service of committal will be held privately at Gaston Memorial Park with military rites. The Rev. Jay Bissett will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the Canipe family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

Instead of flowers, donations in his memory to Maylo United Methodist Church would make him very happy.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Canipe family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
