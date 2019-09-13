|
|
210 WD, BW PHOTO, FLAG, LEGACY = $245.
Jerry Dean Moore
Jerry Dean Moore, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
He was born, May 16, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, NC, son of the late James Glenn Moore and Ruby Crisp Moore.
Jerry loved to joke, but mostly he grieved the passing of his wife, Cathy Moore. He was a plumber for the Gaston County School System and before his retirement his worked for US Air.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie, Tony and James Moore; and sister, Tilda Cagle.
He is survived by his son, Jason Moore; daughters, Christy Hughes (Joe) and Wendy Grimes (Paul); sisters, Nancy Huitt (Greg) and Linda Clark (Charlie); 3 grandchildren, Ashley Hughes, Logan Hughes and Hailey Grimes; and 1 great-grandson, Grayson Hughes.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Greg Morgan, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Military Honors will be held by the Army National Guard.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019