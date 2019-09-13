Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean Moore


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dean Moore Obituary

210 WD, BW PHOTO, FLAG, LEGACY = $245.
Jerry Dean Moore
Jerry Dean Moore, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
He was born, May 16, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, NC, son of the late James Glenn Moore and Ruby Crisp Moore.
Jerry loved to joke, but mostly he grieved the passing of his wife, Cathy Moore. He was a plumber for the Gaston County School System and before his retirement his worked for US Air.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie, Tony and James Moore; and sister, Tilda Cagle.
He is survived by his son, Jason Moore; daughters, Christy Hughes (Joe) and Wendy Grimes (Paul); sisters, Nancy Huitt (Greg) and Linda Clark (Charlie); 3 grandchildren, Ashley Hughes, Logan Hughes and Hailey Grimes; and 1 great-grandson, Grayson Hughes.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Greg Morgan, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Military Honors will be held by the Army National Guard.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now