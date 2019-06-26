|
|
GASTONIA - Jerry Wayne Ferguson, 66, passed away, Friday, June 21, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 2, 1953 in Gaston County, son of the late Bobby Franklin Ferguson and Hazel Crane Ferguson.
Jerry worked at Gaston Ave. Laundromat for 25 years. He was a loving brother.
He is survived by his companion, Deborah England; brother, Garry Ferguson; sister, Brenda Lunsford and husband Mike; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life officiated by Captains Robert Long and Wanda Long of the Beaufort, SC Salvation Army, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army – PO Box 105, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019