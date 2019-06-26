Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ferguson


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Ferguson Obituary
GASTONIA - Jerry Wayne Ferguson, 66, passed away, Friday, June 21, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 2, 1953 in Gaston County, son of the late Bobby Franklin Ferguson and Hazel Crane Ferguson.

Jerry worked at Gaston Ave. Laundromat for 25 years. He was a loving brother.

He is survived by his companion, Deborah England; brother, Garry Ferguson; sister, Brenda Lunsford and husband Mike; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life officiated by Captains Robert Long and Wanda Long of the Beaufort, SC Salvation Army, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army – PO Box 105, Beaufort, SC 29901.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now