Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Fogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Fogle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Fogle Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Jerry Woodrow Fogle,78, passed away December 27, 2019 at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. Born April 1,1941, he was the son of the late Walter W. Fogle and Nancy R. Fogle of Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah F. Beaty. Jerry was the retired owner and President of Gaston Electric Contractors, Inc., where he was an electrical contractor for 41 years.
A member and avid supporter of numerous civic and fraternal organizations, Jerry worked diligently with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston (past president), the Noon Optimist Club (past president), and the American Red Cross as a pheresis donor for many years. Jerry was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Lodge #263, Dallas, NC for 50 years; as well as a passionate supporter and alumni of NC State University and the NC State Wolfpack Club.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Lutheran Chapel Evangelical Church where Jerry was a member. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. Innichement will be private. Jerry leaves a daughter, Jana Fogle of Dallas and a son Jason Fogle of Charlotte. He is also survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sylvia R. Fogle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston, P.O Box 23, Gastonia, NC 2852, Gaston Hospice, P.O Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, or to Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 N. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Fogle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -