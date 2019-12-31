|
GASTONIA, NC- Jerry Woodrow Fogle,78, passed away December 27, 2019 at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. Born April 1,1941, he was the son of the late Walter W. Fogle and Nancy R. Fogle of Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah F. Beaty. Jerry was the retired owner and President of Gaston Electric Contractors, Inc., where he was an electrical contractor for 41 years.
A member and avid supporter of numerous civic and fraternal organizations, Jerry worked diligently with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston (past president), the Noon Optimist Club (past president), and the American Red Cross as a pheresis donor for many years. Jerry was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Lodge #263, Dallas, NC for 50 years; as well as a passionate supporter and alumni of NC State University and the NC State Wolfpack Club.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Lutheran Chapel Evangelical Church where Jerry was a member. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. Innichement will be private. Jerry leaves a daughter, Jana Fogle of Dallas and a son Jason Fogle of Charlotte. He is also survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sylvia R. Fogle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gaston, P.O Box 23, Gastonia, NC 2852, Gaston Hospice, P.O Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, or to Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 N. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Fogle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019