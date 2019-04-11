|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jerry Reid Hargett, 80, passed away April 9, 2019 at Country Time Assisted Living.
He was born March 10, 1939 in Gaston County, son of the late Everett Presley and Elsie Braswell Hargett.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Jack Ford, will be held 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019