Jerry Wayne Howell Sr., 67, of Gastonia passed away on December 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 26, 1951, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Walter Edward Howell and Dessie Mae Head Howell.
Jerry was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved to play golf and many other sports, including motorcycle riding.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife and companion for more than 39 years, Patricia Howell; daughters, Frances Taylor (Joey), Angela Conner, Audrey Lowery; brother, William "Johnny" Howell (Lisa); sister, Frances Hubbard (Frank); grandchildren, Brandon Davidson, Christopher Davidson, Patricia Conner, Lester Trimnal, Skylar Frady, Kelton Lowery and Willow Lowery; and great grandchildren, Bentley Davis and Carlie Davidson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Seaman; brothers, David and Robert Howell; and sisters, Marie Pennington and Brenda Gilchrist.
A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Greg Ballard will be held 3 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019