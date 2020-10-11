1/1
Jerry Lamar Jenkins
GASTONIA- Jerry Lamar Jenkins- son, husband, father, pawpaw, brother- died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his family home. While his mind and body fought many battles, we have an assurance that he is now resting with The Father with an eternal peace, uncapable of being found in this world we live.
Jerry was a devoted husband and loved his wife Chrissy of 34years. Coming together as children, they grew and raised their own family including their children, Amy and Aron. They both have many wonderful memories that they hold to now. Jerry's love only increased with the addition of his grandchildren, Kinsley, Hunter, Max and Cooper.
Along with his wife, children and grandchildren, Jerry is survived by his father, David (Butch) Jenkins; son in law, Phillip Breedlove; daughter in law, Makenzie Parker; brothers, Tony Layel and David Jenkins and their wives, Lorri Layel and Penny Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Frankie Ann Jenkins, known to most as Granny.
Jerry will be remembered on October 17 with visitation at 1:00p.m. and memorial service to follow at his home church One Accord beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Zach Plemmons will be officiating the service.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services in Mount Holly is serving the Jenkins family. www.painterfuneral.com


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
One Accord
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
One Accord
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
