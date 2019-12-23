Home

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Park Street United Methodist Church
Belmont, NC
Jerry Lee Baker Sr.

Jerry Lee Baker Sr. Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- Jerry Lee Baker Sr., 85, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Warren and Lois Baker. He was a member of Park Street United Methodist Church. He retired from Duke Power after 30 years at the Allen Steam Plant. He was a US Army Veteran. He was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his sons Jerry Lee Baker of Mount Holly, Bryan Baker and wife Ronnie of Belmont. 3 Grandchildren Amber Nicole Moore, Lauren Elizabeth Baker, and Jerry Lee Baker III. Sister Phyllis Luckey of Mount Holly.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Baker will be held 4:00pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at Park Street United Methodist Church in Belmont. The family will receive friends Friday after to the service at the church. Burial will be private.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Baker family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
