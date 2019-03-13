|
|
DALLAS - Gerald "Jerry" Dean Ford Lutz, 81, joined her heavenly Father on March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Brian Center-Gastonia.
She was born in Lowell on September 29, 1937 to the late Abel and Ruth Nesbitt Ford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James "Jim"
Lutz; sister, Betty Hill, brothers, Thomas, Samuel and Robert Ford.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly! Jerry was a member of
First United Methodist Church in Dallas, NC. She loved her family; her grandkids meant the
world to her. She enjoyed traveling to the beach with family and working in her garden.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Lynne McDonald (James); Maria Johnson (Dwayne); grandchildren, Christian and Katelyn McDonald, Dylan and Emilie Johnson; siblings, Don Ford (Sheila), Carol Brindle, Pat Walker (Harvey), Johnny Ford (Ruby) and Doris Richards.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street, Dallas NC Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Billy Ervin and Reverend Caroll Flack officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park in the Masonic Section.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019