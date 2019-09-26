|
|
I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. (Galatians 2:20)
Rev. Jerry Millwood Sr., 72, of Bessemer City, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of the late Jack and Edith Chaney Millwood.
He was raised on Ragan Mill Village. He attended Ragan Wesleyan Church and later became a Southern Baptist Minister. He and Linda served together in the ministry for 28 years at Westview Baptist Church in Gastonia.
He was a wonderful, loving, caring man that loved his family and all people. He was always concerned for others and their wellbeing.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Click Millwood; his children, Jerry Millwood Jr. (Nancy), Dawn King (Robby), Chad Millwood (Carol), Kelly King.; brother, Tommy Millwood, (Ann); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth Click (Vicky); six grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, Pat, Joe, and David Millwood.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Dr., officiated by Pastor Greg Neely, Pastor Scott Rudisill, Rev. Alex Heafner and speaker Roy Barker.
The family will receive friends 6-9 Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sisk Butler Funeral Home, 730 Gastonia Hwy. Bessemer City.
Inurnment will be at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery officiated by Rev. Mike Criswell and Rev. Johnny Perry, with military honors provided by the Army National Guard and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank everyone for supporting them with their love and prayers thru this difficult time in our lives and we appreciate our church family for all their support. Special thanks to Lincoln County Hospice and staff members Suzanne and Joseph for all their love and support.
The family would like to give special thanks to Greene Funeral Service and Sisk Butler Funeral Home for caring out Jerry's wishes.
Memorials may be sent to Lottie Moon Missions or Annie Armstrong Missions c/o Westview Baptist Church 3385 Fairview Dr. Gastonia, NC 28052 or Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019