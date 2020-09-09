1/1
Jerry Moore
GASTONIA - Jerry 'Redbird' Clinton Moore, 69, of Gastonia passed away September 6, 2020. He was born August 3, 1951 in Gaston County, a son of the late Beeler Arnold Moore and Rose Holt Moore.

Jerry worked for Keebler and other companies and enjoyed playing golf. He loved organizing and playing in the Redbird Invitational Golf Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was an avid Tarheel fan. Jerry was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by many.

Survivors of Jerry include his bride of 47 years, Carolyn Simmons Moore; daughters, Kimberly Moore Costner (Dewey) and Leslie Paige Dover (Matthew); grandchildren, Victoria and Stephanee Costner, Abbey Martin, and Anna-Grace Dover; brother, B.A. Moore; sister, Diana Troxell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday, September 11, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with nephew Scott Lowery officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moore family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
