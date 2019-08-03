|
|
Jerry R. Sigmon, 73, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 9, 1946 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late, Russell Forest Sigmon and Pearl Stewart Sigmon.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Forest Reed Sigmon and Miles Sigmon; and sisters, Nellie Sigmon Wyke and Faye Sisk.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 25 years, Donna Sigmon; stepdaughter, Tonya Green; step- grandchildren, Bobby Green and Kristy Green; and brothers, Ray Sigmon and Tim Sigmon.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019