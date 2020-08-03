1/1
Jerry R. Trite
MOUNT HOLLY- Jerry R. Trite, 69, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Tampa, Florida son of the late Marshall and Bettie Trite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Devin Trite, 3 sisters Susie, Nancy and Lois. He was a US Army Veteran, and worked for Town and Country Ford for 20 years. He was known as an excellent auto painter and an avid wood craftsman. Jerry was loving and loyal to his family and friends. He was a resident of Mount Holly for over 45 years and lived an honorable and honest life.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Trite, children Tina Stogner and Brian, Joe Trite and wife Danielle, Sarah Hurst and husband Robert, Christan Fink and husband Micca and Brandon Watts and wife Kayla. Grandchildren Ashley, Mckayla, Colton, Cooper, Joseph, Raleigh, Devin, Madison, Makayla, Maria, Mila, Payton and Karson. Brother Denny Trite and wife Priscilla and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Trite will be held 1:00pm Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Revival Tabernacle in Stanley, NC. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Trite family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:00 PM
Revival Tabernacle
AUG
4
Burial
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
