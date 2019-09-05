|
Jerry Radford, 62, passed away August 30th, 2019 at Caramont Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gastonia, NC he was the son of Don & Jeanette Radford. He served in the US Army, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He was known for his hard headed personality, but always put family first.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynzee Butler, and Chelsie Tucker, and 5 grandchildren of New London. His brother Terry Radford, wife Michele and their 3 children of Gastonia. Sister, Donna Radford Rigley of Oak Island. He was proceeded in death by Mother Jeanette, father Don, sister Robin Watson, and niece Hanna Rigley.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 7th at the Cremation Society of Charlotte, 4300 Statesville Rd, Charlotte at 4pm. The visitation will be held directly after the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019