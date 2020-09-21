1/
Jerry Stamey
1937 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Jerry Stamey passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Gastonia on August 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lillie Stamey. Jerry was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Scoggins, and a brother, Richard Stamey.
Jerry is survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Scoggins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends of Jerry Stamey are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Stamey family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jerry may be sent to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stamey family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
