GASTONIA, NC- Jerry Stamey passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Gastonia on August 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lillie Stamey. Jerry was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Scoggins, and a brother, Richard Stamey.
Jerry is survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Scoggins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends of Jerry Stamey are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jerry may be sent to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
