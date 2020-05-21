Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Lying in State
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Restoring Hope Foursquare Church
Dallas, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Restoring Hope Foursquare Church
Dallas, NC
Jerry Steelman


1949 - 2020
Jerry Steelman Obituary
DALLAS - Jerry Wayne Steelman, 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Gaston County to the late Gwyn R. and Mary Picklesimer Steelman.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, Dallas. Jerry retired from Duke Power.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He loved the Lord with all his heart.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife Sharon Crisp Steelman; sons Tim Steelman and wife Kim of Marion, John Steelman and wife Sheba of Lincolnton, Jason Parker and wife Lisa of Gastonia, and Jeff Parker and wife Cindy of Gastonia; sisters Judy Williams of Lincolnton, Becky Smith and husband Gary of Bessemer City, and Sandy Hayes and husband Kenneth of Sherills Ford; grandchildren Savannah, Houston, Wes, Shelby, Austin, and Kendall.
Jerry will lie in state from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, Dallas.
Jerry's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.
Graveside service at Hardin Baptist Church Cemetery will be private.


To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2020
