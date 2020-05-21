|
|
DALLAS - Jerry Wayne Steelman, 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Gaston County to the late Gwyn R. and Mary Picklesimer Steelman.
Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, Dallas. Jerry retired from Duke Power.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He loved the Lord with all his heart.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife Sharon Crisp Steelman; sons Tim Steelman and wife Kim of Marion, John Steelman and wife Sheba of Lincolnton, Jason Parker and wife Lisa of Gastonia, and Jeff Parker and wife Cindy of Gastonia; sisters Judy Williams of Lincolnton, Becky Smith and husband Gary of Bessemer City, and Sandy Hayes and husband Kenneth of Sherills Ford; grandchildren Savannah, Houston, Wes, Shelby, Austin, and Kendall.
Jerry will lie in state from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, Dallas.
Jerry's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.
Graveside service at Hardin Baptist Church Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2020