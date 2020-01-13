Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Jerry Tomberlin Obituary
Jerry Erskine Tomberlin, 78, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 until 3:00 pm prior to the service.
Pastor Joe Heffner will be officiating.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
