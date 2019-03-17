|
CLOVER, SC- Mr. Jerry Wayne Meares, 78, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday night, March 19, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC.
Mr. Meares was born August 22, 1940 in Fair Bluff, NC to the late W. K. "Bud" & Beatrice M. Williams.
Survivors are his wife Valerie Klafehn Meares; daughter Terri M. Furtick (Mark) of Belmont, NC; sons Kevin Meares of Clover, SC, Keith Meares of Belmont, NC; step-sons Aaron Klafehn of Gastonia, NC, Garrett Klafehn of Rochester, NY; brother George Mitchell Williams (Marie) of Iron Station, NC; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren and mother of his children, Jeanette Meares of Belmont, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019