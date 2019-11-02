|
Jerry Wilson Huntsinger Sr., 73, of Bessemer City, NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
He was born, May 2, 1946, in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late Garland Wilson Huntsinger and Lois Carroll Huntsinger.
Jerry was a member at Landmark Baptist Church, Gastonia. He was a native of Cleveland County, he loved his family and loved to go to the mountains and the beach.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Wilson Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Smith Huntsinger; daughter, Suzanne Huntsinger Hayden and husband James; sisters, Judy Richardson and Deborah McKinney; grandchildren, Joshua, Chris and Heather Huntsinger; and great-grandchildren, Malachi and Coraline Huntsinger and Chloe and Parker Faircloth.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Forrest Hennessee, will be held 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church - 311 Archie Whitesides Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends following the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019