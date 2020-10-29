MOORESBORO- Jesse Lee Buckner, 36, according to God's divine wisdom was called home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a true spiritual soldier and will lovingly be forever remembered for his pureness of heart, strong unrelenting faith and amazing hugs.
Jesse was born May 20, 1984 in Gaston County to Wyman Buckner of Mooresboro and Angela Johnson Buckner of Charlotte. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School, class of 2002. The family asks that all who loved Jesse uplift his honor through prayer.
Jesse was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Clara Sue Johnson.
Beside his parents, those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Summer Lauren and Heather Lyndsey Buckner of Charlotte; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Nancy Buckner of Mooresboro; maternal grandfather, Terry Johnson of Dallas, NC; aunts, Velma, Martha and Zelda, uncle, Leland and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harrelson Funeral Home.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harreslonfuneralhome.com