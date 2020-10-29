1/1
Jesse Lee Buckner
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORESBORO- Jesse Lee Buckner, 36, according to God's divine wisdom was called home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a true spiritual soldier and will lovingly be forever remembered for his pureness of heart, strong unrelenting faith and amazing hugs.
Jesse was born May 20, 1984 in Gaston County to Wyman Buckner of Mooresboro and Angela Johnson Buckner of Charlotte. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School, class of 2002. The family asks that all who loved Jesse uplift his honor through prayer.
Jesse was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Clara Sue Johnson.
Beside his parents, those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Summer Lauren and Heather Lyndsey Buckner of Charlotte; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Nancy Buckner of Mooresboro; maternal grandfather, Terry Johnson of Dallas, NC; aunts, Velma, Martha and Zelda, uncle, Leland and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harrelson Funeral Home.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harreslonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harrelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved