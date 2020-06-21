A bright young women that can never, ever be replaced
Jessica Ngo, born April 2, 2002, a beloved daughter and sister, prematurely passed away Friday ~ June 19, 2020 at Brenner Children's Hospital with her family right by her side. She was the daughter of Dung Ngo, the late Kieu Thi Thuy Nguyen and step-daughter to Van Thi Thuy Nguyen. She was a bright young women with many dreams and ambitions.
Jessica was a member of the National Technical Honor Society due to the fact she was dedicated to her studies. Everyone regarded her as a bright girl who loved to sing. She graduated from Forest View high school just a few weeks ago and was ecstatic to have been accepted to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her dream was to become an endocrinologist in order to help heal others.
Jessica is preceded in death by her mother, Kieu Thi Thuy Nguyen, and her two uncles, Thomas Nguyen, and Dat Nguyen.
Grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter is her stepmother, Van Thi Thuy Nguyen and her father Dung Ngo. Missing her big step-sister is Judy Phan. Cherishing the memories of their niece are Aunts Dieu Thi Thuy Nguyen, Van Thi Thuy Nguyen, Hong Thi Thuy Nguyen, as well as uncles, Hien Nguyen, Hoa Nguyen, Minh Nguyen, and Thong Nguyen. Also grieving her loss are many other beloved family members, friends, teachers, and other community members. Jessica is truly irreplaceable and will be missed by many.
Jessica will lay in state on Sunday ~ June 21, 2020 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Carothers Funeral Home Chapel 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia 28054. The family will host a visitation on Monday ~ June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Carothers Funeral Home Chapel 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia 28054. There will be a service celebrating Jessica's life Tuesday ~ June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carothers followed by a graveside service in the Garden of Hope at Gaston memorial Park.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Jessica's guestbook at www.carothersfunerhomegastonia.com
Jessica Ngo, born April 2, 2002, a beloved daughter and sister, prematurely passed away Friday ~ June 19, 2020 at Brenner Children's Hospital with her family right by her side. She was the daughter of Dung Ngo, the late Kieu Thi Thuy Nguyen and step-daughter to Van Thi Thuy Nguyen. She was a bright young women with many dreams and ambitions.
Jessica was a member of the National Technical Honor Society due to the fact she was dedicated to her studies. Everyone regarded her as a bright girl who loved to sing. She graduated from Forest View high school just a few weeks ago and was ecstatic to have been accepted to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her dream was to become an endocrinologist in order to help heal others.
Jessica is preceded in death by her mother, Kieu Thi Thuy Nguyen, and her two uncles, Thomas Nguyen, and Dat Nguyen.
Grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter is her stepmother, Van Thi Thuy Nguyen and her father Dung Ngo. Missing her big step-sister is Judy Phan. Cherishing the memories of their niece are Aunts Dieu Thi Thuy Nguyen, Van Thi Thuy Nguyen, Hong Thi Thuy Nguyen, as well as uncles, Hien Nguyen, Hoa Nguyen, Minh Nguyen, and Thong Nguyen. Also grieving her loss are many other beloved family members, friends, teachers, and other community members. Jessica is truly irreplaceable and will be missed by many.
Jessica will lay in state on Sunday ~ June 21, 2020 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Carothers Funeral Home Chapel 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia 28054. The family will host a visitation on Monday ~ June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Carothers Funeral Home Chapel 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia 28054. There will be a service celebrating Jessica's life Tuesday ~ June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carothers followed by a graveside service in the Garden of Hope at Gaston memorial Park.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Jessica's guestbook at www.carothersfunerhomegastonia.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.