Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church,
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Honbaier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Honbaier Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie Honbaier Jr. Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Jessie Ray Honbaier, Jr., 90, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Rowan County, son of the late Jessie Ray Honbaier, Sr. and Esther Verona Tate Honbaier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ella Louise Burr Honbaier; his grandson, Carl Edward Belk; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Lincoln and Sadie Troutman, Clay and Katie Shoaf and Ulysses and Minnie Burleson; and brothers-in-law, Jason Goodman and Thomas Burr. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from Duke Energy, Allen Steam Plant, Belmont.

Mr. Honbaier is survived by his children, Ruby Diane Honbaier Belk (Eddie) and Stephen Wayne Honbaier (Sandra); his grandchildren, Shree Renee Wise (Eric), Stephen Honbaier, II (Jaime) and Brian Belk (Dawn); his sisters-in-law, Joyce Goodman and Jacquie Burr; nine great-grandchildren; a great great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Honbaier will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Gastonia. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Haven Nursing Center, 301 Craig St, Mt Holly, NC 28120 or to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Honbaier family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now