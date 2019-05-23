|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Jessie Ray Honbaier, Jr., 90, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Rowan County, son of the late Jessie Ray Honbaier, Sr. and Esther Verona Tate Honbaier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ella Louise Burr Honbaier; his grandson, Carl Edward Belk; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Lincoln and Sadie Troutman, Clay and Katie Shoaf and Ulysses and Minnie Burleson; and brothers-in-law, Jason Goodman and Thomas Burr. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from Duke Energy, Allen Steam Plant, Belmont.
Mr. Honbaier is survived by his children, Ruby Diane Honbaier Belk (Eddie) and Stephen Wayne Honbaier (Sandra); his grandchildren, Shree Renee Wise (Eric), Stephen Honbaier, II (Jaime) and Brian Belk (Dawn); his sisters-in-law, Joyce Goodman and Jacquie Burr; nine great-grandchildren; a great great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Honbaier will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Gastonia. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Haven Nursing Center, 301 Craig St, Mt Holly, NC 28120 or to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Honbaier family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 23, 2019