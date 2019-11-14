Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Sparks


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Sparks Obituary
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Jessie Cathey Sparks, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC, with the Reverends
Randy Thomas and Phil Lemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Jessie was born on November 18, 1943 in Robbinsville, NC. She was the daughter of the late John Wesley Cathey and Inez Lemmons Cathey. She was a member of Gloryland Freewill Baptist Church where she served as a pianist for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Sparks, daughter, Jeannie Lynn, step-son, Jeff Sparks, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Shamblin and Mary Ruth Lingerfelt.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sparks family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -