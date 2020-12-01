1/1
Jesslyn Lou Ward Chandler
Jesslyn Lou Ward Chandler, 97, of Ward Street, Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Peak Resources in Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County on November 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Ward and Liza Jefferies Ward. She was retired from Cleveland Mills and was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hugh Chandler; seven brothers, Clyde, Dean, Gene, Jesse Jr., Bennie, Dale and Hugh Lee Ward and two sisters, Mazelle Newton and Patsy Mooney.
Survivors include a daughter, Pam Morrison of Lawndale; two granddaughters, Aleah Cross and Alana Cross and special family, Altheia & Anthony Cross.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Kilby officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

The burial will follow the service in the Palm Tree United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help defray funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
