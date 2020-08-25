Jewel Rhodes

GASTONIA - Jewel Smith Rhodes, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. She was born on May 17, 1942 in Gaston County, to the late Emma Wooten Smith and Clyde Odell Smith Sr.
Jewel was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Rhodes; brother Clyde O. Smith, Jr.; sister Millie S. Grigg
Left to cherish Jewel's memories are sisters Marlene Mitchem and husband Roger of Kings Mountain, and Mavis Harris and husband Melvin of Belmont; sister-in-law Betty Smith of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews.
She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jewel's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM at the chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Dr. Warner Doles officiating.
Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.