GASTONIA - Jewell Parker Wall, 91 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Alexandria Place.
She was born in Gaston County on June 10, 1928 to the late William Henry Parker and Rebecca Stroupe Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Horace Wall, Sr.; her children, Donnie, Jerry, Carl Jr., daughter Jean and her husband Jack Ford; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.
Ms. Jewell was known by the nursing aides as the "Queen of Alexandria Place."
Survivors include her children, Bill (Judy) Wall; Dean (Donna) Wall; Douglas (Becky) Wall, Jeff (Julie) Wall, Mark (Ann) Wall, Sharon (Mike) Stroupe, Susan (Randy) Hogue and Jeanette Wall; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Joyce Black
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Don Duncan officiating.
Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020