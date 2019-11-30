|
|
BESSEMER CITY - James "Jim" Edward Anderson passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Peak Resources, Gastonia.
He was born July 14, 1935 in Burke County to the late Charles Duval and Marie Edna Jarrett Anderson.
Jim was owner of Southern Homes Construction. He was a veteran of the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. He was Scott's Hero. Jim was a member of American Legion and V. F. W. He was educated in Burke County Schools, Gardner Webb College, Wake Forest University, Central Piedmont College and numerous military schools. Civic club activities include years of service in the Optimist Club, Cosmic Club, National Exchange Club, numerous business organizations and associations.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Ann Mitchem Anderson of 60 years; son Jim Anderson, Jr., brothers Bill Anderson, Charles Anderson.
Left to cherish his memories are his son Scott Anderson and wife Tracie of Bessemer City; granddaughters Jessica Anderson Bane and husband Matt, Andrea Anderson McLeymore and husband Jason, Megan Anderson Redding and husband Richard all of Bessemer City; great-grandchildren Cooper Bane, Brody Bane, Owen McLeymore, Cannon McLeymore; siblings Kent Anderson, John Anderson, Betty Murray, Elaine Mosteller, Joe Anderson and Nancy Brutz.
Jim's memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tripp Hord officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019