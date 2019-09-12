Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
East Garrison Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
East Garrison Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim King


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim King Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Jim" Lawrence King, 96, went home to be with his Lord on September 10 at Accordius Health Gastonia.

He was born June 4, 1923 to the late J.B. and Eunice Howe King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife of 52 years, Tommie Tucker King; his son, James Whitcliff King.

Jim was a WW II veteran of the US Army. He was a member of East Garrison Baptist Church and a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge #369. Jim retired from Armour Star Company, Charlotte after many years of service.

Survivors include his children, Larry King, Vickie McDuffie, Jeff King and Kim Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer, Adam and Jeremy; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Parkerson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at East Garrison Baptist Church with Reverend Charles Ledford officiating. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 at the church with military honors by the Gaston Honor Guard.

Private interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Garrison Baptist Church, 1226 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now