GASTONIA - James "Jim" Lawrence King, 96, went home to be with his Lord on September 10 at Accordius Health Gastonia.
He was born June 4, 1923 to the late J.B. and Eunice Howe King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife of 52 years, Tommie Tucker King; his son, James Whitcliff King.
Jim was a WW II veteran of the US Army. He was a member of East Garrison Baptist Church and a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge #369. Jim retired from Armour Star Company, Charlotte after many years of service.
Survivors include his children, Larry King, Vickie McDuffie, Jeff King and Kim Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer, Adam and Jeremy; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Parkerson.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at East Garrison Baptist Church with Reverend Charles Ledford officiating. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 at the church with military honors by the Gaston Honor Guard.
Private interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Garrison Baptist Church, 1226 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019