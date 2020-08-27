GASTONIA - We celebrate the life of James "Jim" Huston King (87) who was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Jim, a native of Gastonia, was born August 11, 1933 in High Point, North Carolina to Earle Walter King and Ethel Lulabele Lewis King.



Jim joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War in 1953 and later transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve in 1956. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent on March 11, 1958. Jim later joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman First Class on March 9, 1962. After his military service, Jim attained his high school diploma on June 25, 1963 and spent much of his career managing billing departments for a number of trucking companies.



Jim married his wife Jane Benfield King on September 3, 1960 and was married for 58 years until she preceded him in death on October 27, 2018. Jim was a devoted father, loving husband and faithful Christian. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved his extended church family and golfing buddies. In retirement, Jim published many editorials in the Gastonia Gazette about influential people, historical events, life experiences and yes, even politics.



In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, John Martin "Marty" King; sisters, Joan McEachern and Janelle McGinniss; and brothers, Joseph King and John King. Jim is survived by his son, Bryan King, daughter-in-law, Tori King; and granddaughter, Caroline King of Matthews; sister, Janice Goble and husband Ronnie Goble of Kings Mountain; brother-in-law, Richard "Mac" McGinniss of Kansas City, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Donnie Benfield of Gastonia.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Josh Glandon.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00pm to 1:45pm in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 S. York Road, Gastonia, North Carolina, 28052.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the King Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store