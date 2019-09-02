|
|
1947 – 2019
DALLAS– James "Jim" Marion Love, 72 went home to be with his Lord on August 31, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family by his side.
He was born in Surry County on April 19, 1947 to the late Wiley Marion and Edith Orene Atkins Love.
Jim was a member of Bessemer City Church of God. He retired as an industrial engineer. He was an Eagle Scout, member of the Seed of Abraham motorcycle club, and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Jim was a family man and enjoyed working in the children's ministry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Tammy Ford Love; his children,
Heather (Glen) Guy, David (Courtney) Love, Brandon (Katy) Baggett and Chris Baggett. Grandchild, Goldie Guy; brother Terry (Connie) Love; sisters Gaye Gordon and Martha (Phil) Smith. Multiple nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bessemer City Church of God with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Harold Ashe and Bishop Jack Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bessemer City Church of God, 701 Gastonia Hwy., Bessemer City, NC 28016 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019