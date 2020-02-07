|
Kings Mountain- James "Jim" Howard Niskala, age 80, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Atrium Pineville. Born in Cleveland Ohio on June 19, 1939, he was the son of the late William John and Pearl Bilajama. Jim served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Saint Mary's Help of Christian Catholic Church. Jim retired from Reliance Electric as an engineer after 23 years of service. He enjoyed playing the piano, golfing and working in the yard. Jim loved his grandchildren, family and his dogs. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a brother, Bill Niskala.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle Hritz Niskala; a daughter, Jodi Morgan and husband Joe of Shelby; a son, James Niskala of California; four grandchildren, Emily Morgan, Hill Morgan, Grady Morgan, and Dexter Niskala; a brother, Tom Niskala and wife Connie of TX; Nieces, Becky Loesch and Beth Loesch, Jennifer, Judie, and Kara; and special family friends, Wayne and Katie Fincher of Fayetteville,and their children, Mary Molly and Jacob.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Mark L. Barden officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Life Enrichment Center, 110 Life Enrichment Blvd. Shelby NC 28150 and or the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020