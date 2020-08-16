1/1
Jim Oliver
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
BESSEMER CITY– James ""Jim"" Herman Oliver, 75 departed his earthly home and moved over to Heaven on August 14th at home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 17, 1944 in Murphy, NC to the late Porter and Lucille Roberson Oliver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Barnhardt and Roma Nix.
Jim was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas, NC. He retired from John E. Jenkins after many years of dedicated service.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gayle Tinkler Oliver; sons, Anthony Oliver and Charlie Pendleton; daughters, Amanda Oliver, Alicia ""Shelly"" Oliver and Anissa ""Buffy"" Gates (Keith); grandchildren, Kyle Gates (Payton) and McKenzie Gates; great grandson, Bennett James Gates; special extended family, Alisha ""Lisa"" Morrow, Sean Leonard and Angie Pruitt; brothers, Louie Oliver (Gail), Jerry Oliver (Glenda); sisters, Sue Graham, Judy Lockaby and Connie Creason (Steve), brother-in-laws, Max and Hugh Tinkler; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Eddie Ward.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18th from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 pm with Mr. Jim Carver and Reverend Brian Spargo officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Independent Baptist Tabernacle Mission Fund, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to special caregivers, Michelle Adams, Melissa Ellsworth and Kayla Byrd and Hospice Nurse Suzanne Poston for their care and compassion during this time.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

