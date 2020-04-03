Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Jim Reep


1939 - 2020
Jim Reep Obituary
Jim Reep, 80, of Clover, SC, passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at White Oak Manor, York, SC.
He was born November 9, 1939, son of the late Robert Pinkney Reep and Elizabeth Allen Reep.
Jim was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Dallas. Mr. Reep loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed by them.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Evelyn Marie Reep; son, Tim Reep; sisters, Betty Houser and Mary Craig; and grand-daughter, Samantha Hayes.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 23 years, Betty Reep; daughter, Juanita Hight; step-daughter, Michelle Propst; grandchildren, Jennifer Michelle Johnson, Sarah Elizabeth Hayes, Austin and Trenton Chastain; brothers and sisters, Robert Reep, Joyce Costner, David Reep, Ronnie Dean Reep, Ray Reep and Lorriane Hersman.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
