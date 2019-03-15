|
SHELBY - James "Jim" Simmons, 70, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.
Born in Germany on August 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Edwin and Virginia Simmons.
He served in the U.S. Army, was a faithful member of Shelby Presbyterian Church, and retired from Gardner-Webb University, as a librarian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna Searles Simmons; and sister, Ginny Simmons.
He is survived by his brothers, Ed Simmons Jr., and Frank Simmons, both of Florida; and his brother-in-law, Michael Searles of Newland.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Shelby Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Luke Harkey officiating.
A reception will follow the service.
A viewing will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, and burial with military honors taking place 12pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019