STANLEY - Jimmy "Jim" Lee Weathers, 88, formerly of Cramerton, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley with his loving family by his side. Jim was born in
Belmont and is the son of the late Garland and Ezma Hardin Weathers.
Jim was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Cramerton for over 70 years where he had a Tape
Ministry for over 40 years. He gave out approximately 35,000 copies of the Ministry tapes for shut-ins to receive tapes of all Church services. Jim was a walking witness for his Lord God. He was a dearly loved member of the Cramerton Community where he was called on to be a Pallbearer for over 75 times.
Jim was a member of the North Carolina National Guard and retired as a Customer Service Representative with Burlington Industries.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Stanley Total Living Center and Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County for their love and care given to Jim, Becky and all of Jim's family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Rebecca "Becky" Evitt Bost Weathers; two loving sons, Rudy Weathers (Janice), Tony Weathers (Debbie); one loving daughter, Terry Sisk (Bobby Lynn); his bonus son,
Max Bost, Jr. (Amy); one loving sister, Shirley Rumfelt (Ted); 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 235 8th Avenue, Cramerton with Dr. David B. Julen and his son, Tony Weathers officiating.
Interment will follow in the Singing Tower Section of Gaston Memorial Park.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mitchell Weathers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092.
