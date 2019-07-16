Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
West Franklin Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
West Franklin Baptist Church
Jimmy Brown Obituary
GASTONIA - Jimmy Fredrick Brown, 73, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas NC. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family members.

A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Lila Brown and George Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Ruth (Robinson) Brown; sons, Bryan Cochran and wife Sherra, Kevin Brown and wife Pilar, Randy (Tal) Dees and Heather King; brother, Rick Brown of Charlotte NC.; grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, and Brynna Cochran, Josh and Erin Bennett.

Jimmy loved walking his dogs in the woods, fishing, playing music and singing. He was always a joy to be around.

A memorial service officiated by Pastor Jeff Williams, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at West Franklin Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Jimmy to West Franklin Baptist Church - 450 S Myrtle School Road, Gastonia NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 16, 2019
